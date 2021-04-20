Incident on a flight for not wearing the face mask correctly.

The antics of a group of passengers who were not wearing their masks properly, led to an incident on a Vueling flight from Seville to Barcelona.

A group of youths were tackled by fellow passengers for not wearing their face masks and the incident boiled over and the Guardia Civil had to be called.

One passenger said: "It looked like the youths were not taking notice of the rules of face masks and people got upset. When they were challenged their were moments of tension."

Worried flight attendants called the Guardia Civil who promptly marched the offending youths off the aircraft.

