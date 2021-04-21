All travellers must submit a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours prior to departure

All travellers must submit a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours prior to departure.

07-08-2020Javier Etxezarreta

All travellers must submit a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours when they arrive in England.

But according to Lucy Moreton, Professional Officer for the Immigration Services Union, hundreds of passengers are being rumbled for submitting fake tests, mostly because they contain spelling mistakes.

Layla Moran MP and chair of the APPG on coronavirus is quoted in the Telegraph as saying “current border checks are totally inadequate to stop Covid cases entering the UK, including dangerous variants”.

Around 1% of all foreign travellers are forced to quarantine in Government approved hotels in England to prevent coronavirus variants from spreading.

But a letter written by the Home Office and published by the Home Affairs Committee, claims that thousands of people are breaking the quarantine rules and that no action is being taken against them.

A German doctor in Mallorca is currently under investigation for allegedly providing negative PCR results without testing people.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.