All travellers must submit a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours when they arrive in England.

But according to Lucy Moreton, Professional Officer for the Immigration Services Union, hundreds of passengers are being rumbled for submitting fake tests, mostly because they contain spelling mistakes.

Layla Moran MP and chair of the APPG on coronavirus is quoted in the Telegraph as saying “current border checks are totally inadequate to stop Covid cases entering the UK, including dangerous variants”.

Around 1% of all foreign travellers are forced to quarantine in Government approved hotels in England to prevent coronavirus variants from spreading.

But a letter written by the Home Office and published by the Home Affairs Committee, claims that thousands of people are breaking the quarantine rules and that no action is being taken against them.

A German doctor in Mallorca is currently under investigation for allegedly providing negative PCR results without testing people.