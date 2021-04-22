Heathrow Airport, London.

Heathrow Airport, London. archive photo.

22-04-2021Reuters

The race is on to launch Covid Passports so that the Tourism Industry can get back on track and the UK Government says Brits will be amongst the first to able to travel to Europe.

Spain, Portugal and Greece are ready and willing to welcome British tourists who’ve been vaccinated, if the international travel ban is lifted on May 17.

The European Union Member State representatives met on Monday to discuss the criteria for entry to Europe, but there’s little doubt that the ability to sidestep the EU’s visitor ban will hinge on each country’s cumulative incidence rate and vaccination programme.

The British Government is expected to decide in a couple of weeks, whether the the foreign travel ban will be extended beyond May 17.

