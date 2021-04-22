Countries all over the world are scrambling to attract tourists by any means necessary as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to kick start their economies.

The Maldives has launched a ‘Visit, Vaccinate & Vacation scheme and offering tourists both Covid jabs while they’re on holiday, which means they’ll have to stay for a few weeks.

Maldives Tourism Minister, Abdulla Mausoom, says people are taking the ‘work from home’ trend of the pandemic one step further, extending their holidays and working from sunny destinations.

A negative PCR test taken within the previous 96 hours is required on arrival in the Maldives, unless travellers have had both coronavirus vaccines at least 14 days before travelling.

Malta has offered to pay tourists to visit, provided they booked into hotels on the island.

Several countries, including Barbados, Mauritius and Croatia are targeting remote workers by offering visas for extended stays of up to a year.

Sicily deals include a 50% refund on airfares, a free night in a hotel and free entry to museums and tourist sites

Cancun deals include a third night free in a hotel and partial air fare refund.

Japan is offering a wide range of deals provided tourists book through Japanese travel agencies or make reservations direct with hotels and inns.

Bulgaria will pay for sun loungers, sun bed and tables at the beach.

One Las Vegas hotel is offering 1,000 free flights to the city.

Cyprus will pay all your holiday expenses if you catch the virus when you’re there.

Maybe it’s time Mallorca came up with a scheme of its own to boost tourism?