If the Balearic vaccination programme moves into top gear, Mallorca and the other islands could still have a bumper summer season.

Nearly 70 Greek islands including Mykonos and Zante are close to being fully vaccinated and coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and the Portuguese islands of Madeira and the Azores are very low.

Experts agree that if the population is vaccinated more tourists are likely to come to Mallorca and the other islands.

The British Government has just declared the Balearic Islands a safe tourist destination, which implies that travellers won’t have to quarantine when they arrive in the UK, but they will still have to submit a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

The UK has launched a 'traffic light' scheme to determine which countries are at high, medium or low risk of coronavirus infection.

Travellers returning from Green list countries won’t have to quarantine, but they will have to submit a PCR test when they arrive and a second one two days later.

Travellers returning from Amber list countries will have to submit a negative PCR test on arrival in the UK, quarantine at home for 10 days and take two more tests.

Travellers returning from Red list countries will have to quarantine at a Government approved hotel for 10 days, at a cost of £1,750.