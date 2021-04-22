Air Europa is the first airline in the world to allow passengers to verify their health documentation at self-service check-in desks, through its new Amadeus Traveler ID platform, which aims to strengthen passenger confidence by reducing their contact with Airline staff.

Air Europa passengers bound for Spain can now confirm that they have all the necessary health documentation by filling out a secure, automated form at check-in, which will be recorded on the airline’s computer system and can be referenced safely throughout their trip.

The next Amadeus versions will allow passengers to scan or upload documents and verify them automatically via QR codes shared with global health platforms and information applications, such as CommonPass.

This integration gives passengers more flexibility and they’ll be able to retrieve their digital records from these sources without leaving the airline’s check-in process.

Future improvements will also mean that passenger won’t have to present any documentation at check-in or when boarding and Air Europa is already planning to expand the Traveller ID Platform throughout the company’s entire airline network.

“Offering our clients a digital solution and giving them the peace of mind and confidence to get on the plane is a priority for us,” says Oscar Riolobos, Air Europa Web Business Manager. “Thanks to Amadeus, Air Europa customers can now digitally comply with health regulations and verify documentation at any time during their trip.

“We are proud to implement the new Traveler ID functionality at Air Europa,” said said Monika Wiederhold, Global Program Lead of Safe Travel Ecosystem of Amadeus and EVP Airlines Central & Eastern Europe.

“It centralises and streamlines the health document verification process, and makes checking-in an easy, contactless experience. We are excited to see airlines benefit from this and to offer travellers the advantage of Traveler ID, which is one of the solutions offered by our Safe Travel Ecosystem and our intention is to collaborate with the travel industry and aid the recovery of this critical sector.”