Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca. archive photo.

24-04-2021Ultima Hora

Mallorca faces stiff competition this summer as more countries open to British tourists more bargains are on offer to entice holidaymakers.

Turkey has just lifted its ban on British tourists and announced that they won’t have to show a vaccination certificate on arrival, but they will have to submit a negative PCR test on entry and on return to the UK.

Bulgaria has also said it's ready to welcome back British tourists.

Bookings for the Greek Islands, Turkey and Portugal have increased dramatically in the last couple of weeks and people are opting for longer trips and taking their laptops with them so they can work while they’re on holiday.

Downing Street says everything is on track for the ban international travel to be lifted on May 17, but the important question is which countries will be on the coveted 'Green' List.

Mallorca has hundreds of loyal tourists who come back to the Island year after year to soak up the sun on the Island's beautiful beaches.

