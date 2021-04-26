As coronavirus infection rates diminish and the restrictions are relaxed, thousands are eying up holiday deals and flights in the summer.

Thousands of British tourists will no doubt be heading for Mallorca, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, getting the right insurance is critical.

It’s absolutely crucial to make sure you have cancellation cover, in case the mandatory PCR test 3 days before you fly is positive, or a ‘Green’ country is declared ‘Red’ before you go on holiday.

According to the ratings agency, Defaqto only 1% of insurance companies pay up if the the British Foreign Office issues a travel warning for the country you’re going to, so check the small print to make sure you’re covered if you’re holiday is cancelled.

British nationals also have to submit a negative coronavirus test when they return to the UK, which is another minefield, because if they test positive they won’t be allowed to board the plane and will have to be quarantined and if they test positive when they get home they’ll have go into a quarantine hotel for 10 days, which costs a fortune and most companies won’t pay up for either of those situations.

It will also be more difficult for the elderly to get cover if they have a pre-existing health condition.

The three most important things are: buy your insurance as soon as early as possible; check the terms of cancellation and make sure you’re covered if the Foreign Office issues a travel warning.