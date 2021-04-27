The British travel company, Jet2 has announced that it will be reporting losses of 375-385 million pounds for the 12 months to the end of March, 2021.

The company blames the losses on the multiple cancellation of flights and holidays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jet2 has said that the ongoing travel restrictions and uncertainty over how the summer season will unfold also make it difficult to forecast this year’s figures.

All Jet2 holidays and flights have been cancelled until June 24.