Ryanair has struck a deal with the home testing kit company, Random and is offering passengers cheap PCR tests.

The tests usually cost around £120 a time and British tourists must have at least two when they travel overseas, one on the way out and one on the way back, but if they fly with Ryanair they’ll only pay £60.

Anyone returning from a ‘Green’ list destination must also have a PCR test on day two in the UK; passengers returning from ‘Amber’ countries must have a two PCR tests on day two and five in the UK and quarantine at home for 10 days and anyone coming from a ‘Red’ list county must have two PCR tests on day two and eight in the UK and quarantine at a Government approved hotel for 10 days at their own expense.

Ryanair passengers can buy pre-departure PCR testing kits and two testing kits for when they get home.

The Ryanair testing kits can only be bought by customers who live in the UK.