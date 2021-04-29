A British Airways aircraft takes off from Heathrow Airport in west London

A British Airways aircraft takes off from Heathrow Airport in west London.

The EU, UK and US are scrambling to strike deals on Covid passports so that tourists can travel freely.

The Spanish Tourism Minister, Fernando Valdes Verelst has told delegates at the World Travel and Tourism Council in Mexico that a travel corridor between the UK and Spain is firmly on the table to allow quarantine-free mobility between the two countries, with covid passports.

“Spain is pushing for the UK's digital vaccine passport to be mutually recognised,” said Valdes Verelst. “We are desperate to welcome you this summer and we’ve been having constant conversations with the UK authorities.”

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has also revealed that he will hold talks with G7 counterparts at the Cornwall summit from June 11 and 13 to try to securing a free travel agreement to popular destinations.

