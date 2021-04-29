Airlines have been fined 630 times for not checking Covid forms for passengers travelling to Heathrow Airport in London. But that seems very low considering more than 12,000 travellers have been busted at Heathrow Airport since February for not having the correct paperwork.

Because of that airlines have also been slammed for causing the recent horrendous delays at passport control when hundreds of people arrived in the UK without the mandatory negative PCR tests and Passenger Locator Forms.

Airlines are supposed to check all documentation before passengers are allowed to board their flight.

The Civil Aviation Authority can fine Airlines £2,000 for every passenger they take to the UK without the correct paperwork; £4,000 if they don’t tell passengers what the requirements are before departure.

Passengers face a £500 fine if they don’t have the right paperwork.

The airlines that were fined have not been named.