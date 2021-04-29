Despite the promises of bumper shipments of vaccine doses, the Balearic immunisation programme is still woefully slow with just 21.4% of the population immunised as of April 15, according to statistics.

The UK’s Vaccination Programme is in overdrive and Britain has just managed to get its hands on another 60 million doses of Pfizer for delivery so that everyone can be given a 3rd jab.

“We have a clear route out of this crisis but this is no time for complacency, it's a time for caution so we can keep the virus under control while we take the steps back to normal life,” said UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

Pfizer is also working on a booster jab to quash the South Africa and Brazilian Covid variants, which is expected to be available later this year.

Britain now has 517million vaccine doses on order, including 100 million doses of Pfizer, 100 million doses of AstraZeneca, 17 million doses of Moderna, 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, 60 million doses of Novavax, 100 million doses of Valneva, 60 million doses of GlaxoSmithKline and 50 million doses of CureVac.

That’s enough to vaccinate the British population over and over again, so why is Spain and the Balearics in particular so low on doses.

Surely there’s a deal to be done with the UK to secure more vaccines for the Balearic Islands? It would be a bonus for both countries and ensure the safety of all when the summer season gets underway.