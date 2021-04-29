'Love Island' 2018.

04-06-2018Youtube: Love Island

The ’Love Island’ crew will be back in Mallorca this summer in search of love and rumour has it a frontline NHS worker has been signed up for the show.

Dr Toluwa Adepeju has revealed on his Instagram page that he’s been working 68 hour days, 7 days a week battling the Covid pandemic, no wonder he needs a holiday!

The series will be filmed at a luxury villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and the 12 single, male and female contestants will live in isolation for two months, but all their shenanigans inside and outside the villa will be recorded by 80 cameras.

'Love Island' villa in San Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

Filming of the ever-popular ITV show was suspended last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ‘Love Island’ producers apparently considered moving the show to another location this year, but in the end they just couldn’t resist returning to Mallorca.

The eight week 'Love Island' summer show is definitely a ratings winner but ‘Winter Love Island’ has reportedly been put on hold, at least for now.

'Love Island' logo.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.