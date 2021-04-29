The ’Love Island’ crew will be back in Mallorca this summer in search of love and rumour has it a frontline NHS worker has been signed up for the show.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Dr. Toluwa Adepeju (@doctor.tolu)

Dr Toluwa Adepeju has revealed on his Instagram page that he’s been working 68 hour days, 7 days a week battling the Covid pandemic, no wonder he needs a holiday!

The series will be filmed at a luxury villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and the 12 single, male and female contestants will live in isolation for two months, but all their shenanigans inside and outside the villa will be recorded by 80 cameras.

Filming of the ever-popular ITV show was suspended last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ‘Love Island’ producers apparently considered moving the show to another location this year, but in the end they just couldn’t resist returning to Mallorca.

The eight week 'Love Island' summer show is definitely a ratings winner but ‘Winter Love Island’ has reportedly been put on hold, at least for now.