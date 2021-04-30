Hotel management team & Hugh Elliot, British Ambassador to Spain.

The Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM has criticised the Central Government's decision to extend travel restrictions from the UK to Spain until May 31.

The British Government will lift its ban on International travel to Spain on May 17.

A hotelier who held a meeting with Ambassador Hugh Elliott at the FEHM headquarters yesterday, said the Government "must correct the extension."

During a meeting with Ambassador Elliott, the hotelier took the opportunity to inform him of all the health and security measures adopted on the island.

Hoteliers have expressed their desire for the Balearics to receive different treatment than the Peninsula because the Islands have a better health situation.

