Healthcare worker performs PCR test.

Healthcare worker performs PCR test. archive photo.

05-05-2021Ultima Hora

People who travel from the Balearic Islands to the UK or Germany won’t have to produce a negative PCR test if they’re fully vaccinated, they’ll only have to show a vaccination certificate.

The relaxation of the PCR requirement is part of a de-escalation strategy to boost tourism in holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean.

The British Government will establish safe corridors with the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Greek and Portuguese islands, which all have low levels of contagion, according to the Times newspaper.

The success of the summer season in Mallorca is wholly dependent on the Balearic Islands being included on the UK’s ‘Green’ list which is due to be revealed this week.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.