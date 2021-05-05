People who travel from the Balearic Islands to the UK or Germany won’t have to produce a negative PCR test if they’re fully vaccinated, they’ll only have to show a vaccination certificate.

The relaxation of the PCR requirement is part of a de-escalation strategy to boost tourism in holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean.

The British Government will establish safe corridors with the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Greek and Portuguese islands, which all have low levels of contagion, according to the Times newspaper.

The success of the summer season in Mallorca is wholly dependent on the Balearic Islands being included on the UK’s ‘Green’ list which is due to be revealed this week.