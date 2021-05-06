A universally recognised vaccine certificate was at the top of the G7 agenda and industry chiefs piled up the pressure on the UK Government calling for an end its illogical stance on testing, according to Travel Weekly.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps led a virtual meeting of Transport Ministers on Wednesday to discuss plans for the safe restart of International travel, which involved the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Commission.

“We all know how vital International travel is for boosting businesses, supporting economies and bringing people together, so the sooner we can safely restart International travel to all countries around the world the better,” said Shapps. “The aim is to work out how best to share scientific data at a global level to form a universally recognised certification of vaccination.”

British Airways, Heathrow, easyJet, Manchester Airport Group and Jet2 have heavily criticised the British Government over its over-cautious attitude, which they say doesn’t align with other European countries and threatens the holiday plans of millions of Brits.

They also stressed that it’s illogical to require fully vaccinated British holidaymakers to fork out £60 per person for a PCR test when they return from ‘Green’ list countries, which are considered low risk, with minimal Covid infections or variants.

“Instead of taking advantage of the success of the vaccine programme, the Government risks closing the UK off from the rest of the world,” they warned. “Make no mistake, only permitting quarantine-free travel to a handful of countries or tiny islands in the UK’s main overseas markets would be a restart in name only.”

A Universal Travel Certificate could pave the way to a successful summer season in Mallorca.