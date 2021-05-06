Moderna vaccine.

Moderna vaccine.

07-04-2021Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Moderna has developed a vaccine that neutralises the Brazil and South African Covid variants, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Forty people took part in trials of Moderna’s first vaccine and a new version developed to protect against the South African variant which is called mRNA-1273.351.

The Company says booster jabs given to volunteers who’d already had both doses of Moderna, developed antibodies against the original version of Covid-19 within two weeks.

PfizerBioNTech and Oxford AstraZeneca are also developing new vaccines to tackle the South African variant-B1351, and the Brazilian variant-P1.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.