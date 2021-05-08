After five years of Administrative procedures, Richard Branson finally has approval for a second hotel on an estate next to Son Bunyola in the Municipality of Banyalbufar.

The Son Valentí Estate dates back to the 15th century and has a medieval defence tower, a finca, an oil mill, garages and stables. It was declared a Site of Cultural Interest or BIC in 2018.

The 464,560 square metre property is half way up the slopes of the Serra de Tramuntana and has spectacular views.

The project's approval comes with a number of conditions, which include preserving existing terraces and dry stone walls, planting 195 trees and stabilising excavation slopes.

Sir Richard is planning to turn the Son Valentí property into a 29 room luxury hotel.