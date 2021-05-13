The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has now been approved for those under 60 and Spain is accelerating its vaccination programme in a bid to reach herd immunity before the summer.

Essential groups and the elderly in Spain have already been immunised and those aged 50-59, who were initially given Pfizer or Moderna will now be given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which only requires one jab.

AstraZeneca:

After the AstraZeneca crisis, it was decided that only those aged 60-69 would be given this vaccine. People under 60 who've already had a first dose of AstraZeneca are waiting to find out if they’ll be given a second dose or not.

Pfizer & Moderna:

The over 80s have already been immunised with Pfizer or Moderna and 97.1% have had both jabs.

Also included in this group are people with hematopoietic progenitor transplantation, solid organ transplantation and waiting list patients for solid organ transplantation, renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis), oncohematological disease, solid organ cancer treatment with cytotoxic, metastatic or radiation therapy for thoracic site tumours at risk of pneumonitis, primary immunodeficiencies, HIV infection less than 200 cells/ml despite effective ART and undetectable viral load and those over 40 with Downs syndrome.

The Health Department says that once approved, the Pfizer vaccine will be given to those over the age of 12 with very high-risk, highly dependent conditions, those in centres for people with intellectual disabilities, supervised centres and special education centres.

Other adolescents and pre-adolescents will not be prioritised at this time because epidemiological data in Spain shows that people aged 50-59, 40-49 and 30-39 have a higher risk of hospitalisation, ICU admission and death.

Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding will be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines "when appropriate according to the priority group to which they belong."

Johnson & Johnson:

The first doses of Johnson & Johnson will be given to those aged 70-79, high dependents, those who are autistic, sailors, the homeless, illegal immigrants and those aged 50-59.