The online travel agency, On The Beach, says it won’t be selling holidays until August 31, as a direct result of the UK’s ‘traffic light’ system for international travel, according to Travel Weekly.

The British Government has put just 12 countries on its ‘Green’ list for quarantine-free travel and classified some of the most popular holiday hotspots as ‘Amber’ forcing tourists to self-isolate for 10 days at home when they return to the UK.

“85% of consumers don’t want to book travel to ‘Red’ or ‘Amber’ destinations because there’s no guarantee they will turn ‘Green’ in time for their holiday, equally there is every possibility destinations designated ‘Green’ will turn ‘Amber’ or ‘Red’ prior to customers’ departure,” On The Beach Group Chief Executive, Simon Cooper told Travel Weekly. “There is too much uncertainty for us to take new bookings with confidence that they will go ahead, or for us to know the potential inconvenience and incremental costs of taking holidays in current ‘Green’ or ‘Amber’ destinations.

On The Beach says customers who’ve already booked their trip will have the option of taking the holiday or changing it and if their trip is cancelled they'll get a refund within 14 days.

Scotland will adopt the same ‘traffic light’ system as England from Monday.