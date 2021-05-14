British Airways Planes, Heathrow Airport, London.

British Airways Planes, Heathrow Airport, London.

07-05-2021Reuters/Simon Dawson

British Airways is planning to trial a coronavirus test that produces results within 25 seconds, according to the Sun newspaper.

BA will be the first airline in the world to trial the Pelican Covid-19 antigen test by Canary Global, which will be offered to pilots and cabin crew and the results compared with their standard test results.

“We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game-changer, so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary Global and begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option,” British Airways Chief Executive, Sean Doyle told the paper.

All they have to do is place sample of saliva on a disposable sensor unit, which is shaken then inserted into a digital reader connected to a Bluetooth device, such as a smartphone and the test result is available on the App in 25 seconds.

The airline claims the test correctly identifies 98% of people who have Covid-19 and 100% of those who don’t have the virus.

BA is hoping that these new tests will cut costs and offer tourists a hassle free holiday.

