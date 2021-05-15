Cala Major, Palma.

26-07-2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he won't be adding more destinations to the UK's ‘Green’ list any time soon, because of the rise in Indian variant cases in the UK, according to the Sun newspaper.

“There is a very limited list as you know and we will make sure that people travelling abroad will be subject to all the tests and restraints that people would expect to prevent the virus from being reimported,” said Johnson. ”It’s such a tiny list of countries and I don't expect we'll be adding to it very rapidly."

It’s a huge blow for the Tourism Sector in Mallorca which has been counting on there being an influx of Brits in June, but it looks like they’ll have to wait until July or August.

Mallorca and Spain are currently on the ‘Amber’ list which means that British tourists would have to quarantine for 10 days at home when they get back to the UK.

