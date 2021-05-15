The rules and regulations for International travel are changing from one day to the next, causing frustration and disappointment for holidaymakers and Tourism Sectors.

It was hoped that Mallorca would be able to welcome British tourists in June, but that’s been thrown in doubt because of the rise in Indian Covid Variant cases in the UK.

Portugal was the only European country to be added to the UK’s ‘Green’ list, but its had its share of indecision too.

The other day, Portuguese officials announced that the country’s ‘State of Public Calamity’ was being extended until the end of the month, causing widespread panic because thousands of Brits had already booked and paid for their holidays.

Just 24 hours later, the Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs has confirmed that British tourists will be allowed to enter Portugal from midnight on Monday.

“We look forward to welcoming British visitors again,” Algarve Tourism President, João Fernandes told Travel Weekly. “With 48.5% of our international visitors arriving at Faro airport from the UK in a typical year, the absence of British visitors was noticed and missed last summer.”

It's not the first time that a country has flip-flopped over International travel and entry criteria and it certainly won't be the last.