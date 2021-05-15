Covid-19 Vaccine.

Covid-19 Vaccine. recent photo.

15-05-2021EFE

The Indian Covid variant is 50% more infectious than the UK strain and cases are multiplying so fast that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, or SAGE is warning that it could cause thousands of deaths by summer.

Infections have doubled in seven days and at least four people have died from the Indian variant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sending the Army into hotspots in England to assist with mass testing and is also bringing forward second vaccine doses to protect vulnerable groups and those over 50.

The Indian Covid variant has been detected in several regions of Spain, including the Canary Islands, but not the Balearics, but it’s probably only a matter of time before the Indian it's found in Mallorca.

At the moment, people have to wait between a month and three months for their second jab, but surely the authorities should be bringing forward second doses to make sure people are protected.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.