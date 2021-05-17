British tourists are lining up to take off to sunny climes now that the UK's International travel ban has been lifted and the President of the Canary Islands claims Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria could be added to the UK’s green list imminently, according to the Sun newspaper.

There was huge disappointment when the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands were lumped in with mainland Spain on the UK’s ‘Amber’ list and politicians are continuing to put pressure on British diplomats in Spain to lobby for them to be treated separately from the Spanish mainland.

“The Canary Islands’ Government is in permanent contact with the British authorities and the UK’s decision to treat regions separately from nations is something that will happen,” said President Angel Victor Torres. “It’s something that could occur imminently.”

The Balearic Islands are also pushing for 'Green' list status and if the Canaries are successful, the Balearics will have a stronger case, particularly since they have the second lowest rate of Covid transmission in the country. Contagion in the Canary Islands is also much lower than mainland Spain.

President Torres has said that he hopes the return of British tourists will coincide with the Day of the Canary Islands on May 30.

Let’s hope that the Balearic Islands are not far behind.