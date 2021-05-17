Thousands of Brits got up super-early this morning and by 06:00 the five biggest Airports in England were heaving, as excited tourists queued up to check in for their first holidays abroad in more than a year.

Hundreds of planes were on the tarmac at Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and Manchester Airports and 124 of them were getting ready to take off to ‘Amber’ listed countries, including 23 flights to Spain, according to the Daily Mail.

Portugal and Gibraltar are the only European destinations on the quarantine-free ‘Green’ list, but that didn’t stop hundreds of Brits booking holidays in Spain, even although they’ll have to quarantine for 10 days at home when they return to the UK.