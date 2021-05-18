Scandinavian tourism is about to get back on track and the Vinggruppen Group is reopening its hotels in Mallorca and Minorca this weekend.

Vinggruppen has already informed its hotel partners that the launch of its summer program is imminent and flights from Sweden, Norway and Denmark are being reactivated, which is great news for hotels in Alcudia, Playa de Muro and Cala Millor that operate with the Nordic market.

“This will have an amplifying effect on the opening of more hotels on the Island,” said a spokesperson for the Alcudia-Can Picafort and Muro Hotel Associations.

“At the moment 20% of hotels are open and the objective is to increase that to 60%. The arrival of Scandinavians is always positive, especially in the current situation and it will lead to more establishments opening up,” said Alcúdia-Can Picafort Hotel Association President, Jaume Horrach.

Nordic tourism and Scandinavian airlines clearly have high hopes for Mallorca, because they have a significant volume of airline and hotel bookings for June.