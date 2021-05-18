Brits who’ve had both jabs soon won’t need a PCR test to enter Mallorca or the rest of Europe, or quarantine when they get home, according to the Sun newspaper.

An EU plan that allows tourists from low-risk countries, such as the UK to enter Europe without restrictions is expected to be approved on Wednesday.

EU countries are being encouraged to set up digital portals to enable Brits to use their NHS App as a vaccine passport, but those who have not had both doses will have to submit a negative Covid test.

Thousands of Brits headed for the airport at the crack of dawn on Monday when the UK’s International travel ban was lifted and hundreds of flights took off for ‘Amber’ locations such as Spain and Greece, despite being urged not to by the British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.