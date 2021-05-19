Mallorca could still be in line for a bumper season, if Portugal is anything to go by.

Thousands of families have jetted off to sunny climes since the UK’s International travel ban was lifted and most of them headed for Portugal, after it managed to bag a space on the UK’s ‘Green’ list.

Portuguese Tourism moguls are still reeling from the level of demand for holidays and Brits have already snapped up almost every available hotel room in the Algarve for half-term.

“Many of the hotels are completely full, although not all,” Joao Fernandes, Head of the Algarve Tourist Board told the Mirror newspaper. “All I can say is people need to get booking as soon as possible. It’s been phenomenal.”

Demand for Villas has also soared for the first week in June when the schools come off.

Fernandes says British Tourists are overjoyed to be able to enjoy some sunshine after a year of lockdowns.

“People are arriving with a smile on their face and swapping their winter clothes for shorts and bikinis,” he says.

If the Balearic accumulative incidence rate stays low and the vaccination process is speeded up a little more, it might just be enough to get us on the ‘Green’ list and tempt British tourists to bask in the Mallorca sunshine.