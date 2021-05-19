Illetes, Mallorca.

Illetes, Mallorca. archive photo.

22-07-2017Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Travel companies in the UK are slashing their prices to the bone to attract British tourists who are desperate to jet off on holiday to Mallorca and other Mediterranean destinations, but the Daily Mail newspaper is warning that rock bottom deals might not be all they’re cracked up to be.

Contagion is still high in a number of places in Europe and tourists could be forced to take Covid tests before they board the plane in the UK, which will punch a sizeable hole in the holiday budget, especially for families.

Worse still, they could also be asked to take a PCR test before they fly home and if it’s positive they’ll have to fork out a ton of money to quarantine in a foreign hotel for 10 days.

