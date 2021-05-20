Plane taking off from Heathrow Airport.

Plane taking off from Heathrow Airport.

21-03-2021Reuters/Toby Melville

54,000 Brits are jetting off to the sun every day and the number of flights from the UK to Spain, Greece and Italy will soar by 200% in the next three days.

300,000 British tourists are travelling to ‘Amber’ destinations by the weekend and 16,000 of them are coming to Spain, according to the Telegraph.

Mixed messages from the British Government are causing chaos. Some MPs insist that the whole point of having a ‘traffic light’ system is that people can choose where to go as long as they abide by the ‘Green’, ‘Amber’ or ’Red' travel restrictions. But Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is telling the British public they should only go to ‘Amber’ countries in extreme circumstances.

Around 5 million British tourists have already booked to go to ‘Amber’ destinations over the summer.

