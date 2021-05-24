Tens of thousands of Brits are heading for the sunshine in Mallorca and other Spanish hotspots today, despite the fact that Spain still on the ‘Amber’ list.

There was a huge surge in demand for flights and holidays after the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez announced that British citizens who are fully vaccinated won’t have to submit a negative PCR test on arrival.

Easyjet, Ryanair, Vueling and TUI bringing around 16,000 tourists to Spain this week, with flights to Mallorca, Ibiza, Barcelona, Malaga, Madrid and Lanzarote.

After a week or two in the Mallorcan sunshine British tourists will be heading for 10 days quarantine in the UK and have to take a PCR test on day 2 and day 5.