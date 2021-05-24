Sant Agustí, Mallorca.

20-05-2021Joana Pons Riu

Tens of thousands of Brits are heading for the sunshine in Mallorca and other Spanish hotspots today, despite the fact that Spain still on the ‘Amber’ list.

There was a huge surge in demand for flights and holidays after the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez announced that British citizens who are fully vaccinated won’t have to submit a negative PCR test on arrival.

Easyjet, Ryanair, Vueling and TUI bringing around 16,000 tourists to Spain this week, with flights to Mallorca, Ibiza, Barcelona, Malaga, Madrid and Lanzarote.

After a week or two in the Mallorcan sunshine British tourists will be heading for 10 days quarantine in the UK and have to take a PCR test on day 2 and day 5.

