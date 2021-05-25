There was a touch of Hollywood in Palma on Monday when Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones and their children Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17 came to the city for the day.

After some stormy weather here in Mallorca, the sun came out again and Catherine and Dylan headed straight for an ice cream shop in Calle Sant Miguel, one of the busiest streets in Palma.

Catherine chose a chocolate cone and Dylan opted for what looked like mint or pistachio. Michael and Carys sat on one of the large flowerpots in the street while they waited and the Hollywood actor was very affectionate with his daughter giving her lots of hugs.

Michael Douglas was dressed in a long-sleeved polo shirt and jeans, a cap, sunglasses and a face mask and Catherine wore jeans and a floral top, trainers and a face mask.

The family enjoyed a walk around Palma without being recognised, then headed for the car park in Plaça de l'Olivar.