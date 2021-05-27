The Balearic Government, hoteliers and airlines are on tenterhooks as they wait for the UK’s decision on whether Mallorca and the other islands will be added to its quarantine-free ‘Green’ list.

Britain has already said that it’s open to separately evaluating the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands from June 7, because they have much better epidemiological levels than mainland Spain.

"A regional approach is possible with the two Spanish archipelagos and the Greek islands,” said Parliamentary Under-Secretary, Robert Courts MP.

The UK Government has asked the Joint Biosafety Centre to analyse the epidemiological data for the Islands when it presents the information that determines the alert level for different territories.

It’s hoped that the good epidemiological data for the Balearic Islands over the last few weeks and the fact that it’s much different from the mainland will work in Mallorca's favour.

The UK's ‘traffic light’ system categorises countries based on the risk of coronavirus and the rate of vaccination and Spain is currently on the ‘Amber’ list, which means Brits have to quarantine for 10 days and have two PCR tests when they get home.

MPs are refusing to speculate on whether the Balearics will be green listed.

“I have no information from the Joint Centre for Biosafety, which is still analysing the data, a review will be carried out in the first week of June, said Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps.

Uncertainty

The UK’s decision will have a huge effect on several Sectors and determine the success of the summer season in Mallorca.

It’s also crucial for hoteliers, particularly in Alcudia-Can Picafort, Cala Millor, Playa de Muro and Palmanova-Magalluf, which are the most popular holiday destinations for British tourists.

More than 100 hoteliers have delayed their reopening plans because there are no British tourists.

“As soon as the British market is reactivated tourism for July, August, September and October will be guaranteed,” said the Hotel Associations.

The objective is to have more than 60% of hotels and 600 tourist establishments operational in July and remove a large number of workers from ERTE.