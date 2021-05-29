Spain's merchant marine directorate has authorised the use of ports in the Balearics and the rest of Spain by international cruise ships.

This authorisation will take effect from June 7, the decision having been prompted by Covid protocols adopted by the country's regions as well as by low levels of infections and the protocols followed by cruise operators.

There haven't been cruise ships in the Balearics since March last year. For the main port, Palma, a reactivation will be good news for various sectors which benefit from cruise tourism, e.g. restaurants, taxi drivers and shops. In certain instances, cruises will use Palma as a base, and this will mean an increase in numbers of passengers passing through the airport and in hotel occupancy.

This latest authorisation follows a previous one to allow cruises using only national ports.