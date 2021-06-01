Various Spanish media sources are reporting that the national ministry of health has set out a series of conditions for the nightlife sector and for the reopening of clubs.

These include - a closing time of 2am; maximum capacity of 50% indoors, with 100% capacity on terraces; a maximum of six people per table indoors and ten people outdoors; consumption of food and drink at tables only. Masks, it would seem, will be obligatory.

Dancing, it is being reported, will not be allowed. Tables and chairs will be spread out and cover dance areas. Customers will have to remain seated at all times, and clubs will have to register customers. It is also being said that the proposals will apply only to regions classified as being at Level One risk in terms of incidence rate; the Balearics is one of these regions.

These proposals, it is understood, are being considered by today's meeting of the Public Health Committee and will be discussed at Wednesday's meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System.

Certain regions have already started drawing up their own plans for a reopening of nightlife. The health ministry wants there to be a standardised approach.