The luxurious, British-flagged mega-yacht 'Avantage' has just arrived in Palma from Gibraltar.

She was designed by Bannenberg & Rowell and built by the prestigious German firm Lurssen in 2020.

‘Advantage’ is 87 metres long, has five decks, a beach club with a sunbathing platform and a jacuzzi.

She visited Mallorca in her inaugural season last October, calling at Port Adriano and her return to Palma coincides with two other super yachts. Maintenance work is being carried out on the 86 metre long ‘Pacific’ and the 80 metre long ‘Yasmine of the Sea’ is docked at Club de Mar.