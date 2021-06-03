A raft of restrictions have been relaxed in Mallorca and the rest of Spain including the opening of clubs in territories which don’t pose a risk of infection or are in level 1.

The new measures were approved by the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-territorial Council document, hotel, restaurant and beach terraces can stay open until 01.00, but smoking is banned in outdoor spaces or when a two metre distance is not possible.

Capacity on terraces has been increased to 100% and customers must be seated at tables 1.5 metres apart when eating or drinking outdoors and indoors.

A maximum of 6 people can eat and drink together inside and 10 outdoors and capacity indoors is limited to 50%.

In level 1 territories, hotel capacity is limited to 50% indoors, but can be increased to 60% if risk control measures are applied to ensure a high level of ventilation and air quality control.

In alert levels 1 to 4, the provisions of the 'Coordinated Response Actions for the Control of the Transmission of Covid-19’ will be followed to the letter, which means night clubs will only be allowed to open if they are in level 1 territories or areas where the risk of infection is low and closing time is 03:00 at the latest.

Authorities in level 2 territories can authorise the opening of nightlife venues, if the alert level is favourable and provided they adhere to the Covid restrictions contained in the ‘Coordinated Response Action' document.

A fifth round of the 'ENE-COVID National Seroprevalence Study’ is likely to be launched after 70% of the population has been vaccinated, or before the end of the year.

The 'Measures for Prevention, Hygiene & Health promotion against Covid-19' document for schools in the 2021-2022 Academic Year' is now a Declaration of Coordinated Actions, or DAC and implementation is mandatory.

The Autonomous Governments in Madrid, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Galicia, Andalusia and Murcia voted against the Ministry of Health’s proposals and Castilla y León and Melilla abstained, according to sources at the meeting.