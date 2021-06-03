Palma Airport Arrivals Hall.

Palma Airport Arrivals Hall.

02-06-2021Cati Cladera/EFE

The United Kingdom's decision to keep Spain on its ‘Amber’ list and maintain restrictions on British tourists, has put more than 630,000 airline seats at risk in June and the Balearic Islands is the worst affected, with almost 200,000 seats.

Mabrian Technologies has made a comparative study of scheduled airline seats in 2019 and 2021 and according to its report, the airlines scheduled 660,117 seats to the Island in June 2019, which means 460,117 or 69.70% has been lost in two years.

The forecast affects the importance of the tourist emitting market in the United Kingdom and the negative impact of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to include the Balearic Islands on the UK’s ‘Green’ list.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.