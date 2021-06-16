Fans watching France-Germany European Championship match.

15-06-2021Pere Bota

Germany took on World Champions, France in the European Championship playoffs on Tuesday and German fans came out in droves to watch the match being played thousands of miles away in Munich.

Bar and restaurant terraces in Playa de Palma were chock-a-block from early afternoon as German fans came off the beach to watch the match on the fifth day of the European Cup.

Many of them were dressed in Germany’s colours and no doubt praying for a win, but Mats Hummel’s own goal handed France an early advantage and they went on to score two goals, but both were ruled offside.

Ilkay Gundogan threw away Germany’s best chance of an equaliser when his shot missed and in the end France won the game 1-0.

It was a disappointing start for German team coach, Joachim Löw, but fans are are already looking forward to the next game and debating what their team needs to do to win.

There were a few french fans amongst the throngs of Germans on the terraces in Playa de Palma, but there were no incidents and everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Here’s the dates of the other matches; all times in BST:

Wednesday June 16:

Finland v Russia
Turkey v Wales
Italy v Switzerland

Thursday June 17:

Ukraine v North Macedonia
Denmark v Belgium
Netherlands v Austria

Friday June 18:

Sweden v Slovakia
Croatia v Czech Republic
England v Scotland

Saturday June 19:

Hungary v France
Portugal v Germany
Spain v Poland

Sunday June 20:

Italy v Wales
Switzerland v Turkey

Monday June 21:

North Macedonia va Netherlands
Ukraine v Austria
Finland v Belgium

Tuesday June 22:

Croatia v Scotland
Czech Republic v England

Wednesday June 23:

Slovakia v Spain
Sweden v Poland
Germany v Hungary
Portugal v France

