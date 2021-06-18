Spain will lift a blanket obligation to wear masks outdoors from June 26, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this morning.
Spain's announcement follows a decision in neighbouring France to end the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors as infection rates fall, although concerns remain over the spread of the Delta variant.
"This weekend will be the last one with masks in outdoor spaces because the next weekend we will no longer wear them," Sanchez told an event in Barcelona.
He said the cabinet will meet on June 24 to approve the lifting of the mask-wearing rule from June 26.
Barring a few exceptions such as for exercising, mask wearing has been a legal requirement indoors and out across most of Spain, regardless of social-distancing, since last summer, for everybody older than six.
However, with infections dwindling and nearly half the population having received at one vaccine dose - including more than 90% of people over 50 - some regional authorities have been clamouring to ease the rule.
The nationwide infection rate as measured over the preceding 14 days fell to 96.6 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, down from over 150 cases a month ago, while pressure on the health system has eased significantly since the beginning of the year.
Spain's 17 regions are largely responsible for managing healthcare, but major policy shifts must be proposed by the central government, in a system that frequently generates tension between administrations.
Last week the government was forced to backtrack on a plan to gradually reopen nightclubs after widespread complaints from regional authorities who dismissed it as either too strict or too loose.
Nigel / Hace about 4 hours
Since they wear masks in China, and the ports of S China have ships with half a million empty containers at anchor waiting to berth, but due to the virus the workforce is sick, and unable to work, work in the ports has ground to a standstill so the empties can not be filled, and exports held up. wearing a mask does not seem the protection we are led to believe!
Sara O. / Hace about 5 hours
Jimbo: more likely to be pollen allergies. It’s that time of year and I’m one that suffers them. I’ll continue to wear a mask until the pollen season is over as I’m sure my sneezing and occasional coughing will not be welcomed by those near me if I go maskless. A mask also helps to keep the pollen away from my nose! But for everyone else there’s no reason why not at this stage.
James w / Hace about 5 hours
Finally some common sense and positivity. It's nice to see Spain believing the vaccine works and the constant fear mongering isn't helpful at all. The negativity coming from the UK is awful to watch and read they have scared the life out of most of there population and continuing to do so. They tell everybody to get vaccinated but don't believe in the vaccine and keep restrictions in place. Thank the lord I don't live there anymore. Its divided and depressed and has no identity as a nation. Sorry times sad thing is I don't see it getting any better.
John / Hace about 6 hours
First positive step back to normality. Everybody it's time to start moving forward now.
Jimbo / Hace about 6 hours
A welcome announcement for many I'm sure, however over recent weeks there appears to be more people sneezing and continuously coughing, both allegedly symptoms of the developing Delta variant. Does this mean now we are to be subjected to potential unprotected contamination? Time will tell as lockdown could be around the corner.
Phil / Hace about 6 hours
Please UK avoid to fly to Mallorca, we manage more or less to stabilize the situation, PLEASE don't bring the Delta variant with you... so let's be fair and postpone your trip to next year. Thank you appreciate really
jen / Hace about 7 hours
I thought brilliant! Until???!!! Only if the 1 1/2 mt rule followed. Once it is busy you will be required to wear the mask again. So it will be impossible to ditch it outside!