Migrants picked up by the Guardia Civil in Cabrera

Seven migrants were detained on Tuesday.

23-06-2021

So far this year, nineteen boats with 272 migrants have arrived in the Balearics. The latest was on Tuesday; seven people were on a boat off Cabrera. In 2020, there were some 1,500 migrants, a record number.

As is the case with all illegal migrants detained and under the charge of the National Police, none stay very long in the Balearics. They are transferred to the mainland. Expulsion proceedings are started and the migrants usually go to an internment centre. However, this arrangement is not always being used. Migrants are placed in the care of NGOs, the Spanish government encountering great difficulty in effecting deportation because of the pandemic. Border controls for Covid are complicating matters. It has proved to be almost impossible to send migrants back.

To the migrants arriving in the Balearics from Algeria have to be added those who make their way to Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia. The total number of migrants tripled last year.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.