A Russian military ship fired warning shots at British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path as a warning, Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry as saying this morning.

The Defender left Russian waters soon afterwards, having ventured as much as 3 kilometres (2 miles) inside, the ministry said.

"The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning," it said.

A Russian bomber dropped four high explosive fragmentation bombs as a warning in the British destroyer's path, according to the ministry. The incident took place in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Mr B / Hace 7 minutes

No shots were fired. HMS Defender was in internationally recognised traffic corridor. Just Putin flexing his chest.

