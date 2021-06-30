Union Jack & Spanish Flag.

The Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands are now officially on the UK’s quarantine-free ‘Green’ list.

The green-listed destinations are Anguilla, Antarctica, Antigua, Barbuda, the Balearic islands, Barbados, Bermuda, BIOT, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands .

All of them, except Malta are also on the British Government’s Watch List which means they could revert to 'Amber' at any time if infections soar.

