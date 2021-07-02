German tourist groups, including TUI and Alltours, have expressed deep concern over the increase in Covid infections in the Balearic Islands in the last ten days.

"For months, the cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days in Mallorca has been below the permitted levels, but now we’re on the edge of the precipice again,” said Alltours President, Willi Verhuven on Thursday. “These incidents are damaging the island's image and economy and unfortunately the Authorities are making the same mistakes as they did last year."

Verhuven is urging the Balearic Government to adopt forceful measures to prohibit drunken tourism during the 2021 season, implement stricter police controls and more severe penalties."

The Tourism Activities Association, Abactur, which is chaired by Roberto Darias agreed, saying “We are asking the Government to take measures, because the season and the future of companies and workers are at stake.”