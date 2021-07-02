The Government’s handling of the huge outbreak of coronavirus infections amongst students on holiday in Mallorca has led to a series of clashes with security forces and the judiciary.

The clashes began when the Government instructed the National Police and Guardia Civil to quarantine the students in the Covid Hotel.

The students did not want to go and the situation was extremely tense so the Guardia Civil demanded a written resolution to forcibly take them to the Covid Hotel.

The court received the request on Saturday night, but both the Prosecutor's Office and the judge decided that quarantining the students was not justified, because there was no clarification as to who had been in close contact with the infected students.

The Government was asked to provide more documentation, which it did, but the judiciary was still not satisfied.

Meanwhile, the student quarantine was causing more tensions with the National Police, who were also demanding clarity.

Friction erupted between the Government and Security Forces yet again on Thursday when the court ruled that the students who tested negative could leave the Covid Hotel.