Around five million Britons who were given an AstraZeneca vaccine that was made in India could be refused entry to European Union countries.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, was produced by the Serum Institute in Indian and has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency or EMA.

Millions of Bris have received the Indian version of AZ, which has been approved in the UK and is identifiable by the batch numbers which are: 4120Z001, 4120Z002, 4120Z003.

These batch numbers appear on medical cards, electronic and paper covid certificates that UK residents received when they were vaccinated.

The EMA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

The British authorities mainly used the Vaxzervia brand to vaccinate the public, but millions of others were given Covishield.