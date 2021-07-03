The American warship ‘Hershel “Woody" Williams’ which is currently with the VI Fleet, docked in Palma on Friday.

The last time a prominent warship was in Mallorca was in April 2019 when the nuclear aircraft carrier ‘Abraham Lincoln’ arrived along with the Spanish Navy’s modern frigate ‘Méndez Núñez'.

It’s the first time that a ship like the ‘Hershel “Woody” Williams’ has visited Mallorca and she'll be here for three days.

The ‘Hershel “Woody” Williams was built in San Diego in the US in 2018, by Nassco and is currently based in Souda Bay, Greece.

She was named after a US Marine who was awarded the Medal of Honour for service in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

The ship is absolutely huge, it weighs 66,870 tons, is 239 metres long and can accommodate 230 crew and since she came into service, she's participated in support operations in Indico waters.

The ‘Hershel Williams’ is a heavy load carried with two types of helicopters and all the necessary complementary equipment onboard.

Units of this type are usually involved in a variety of tactical missions in different theatres of operation.