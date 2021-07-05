The Economist 'I Next Generation Conference' was inaugurated by Spain's deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, on Monday and President Francina Armengol gave her speech via video conference.

"European funds will allow the Community to form a new generation society with more public services and more rights," she said. “The arrival of these funds will allow the Balearic Islands to be more innovative, more competitive, have more and stronger economic sectors, be more respectful of the environment and even more sustainable. The Next Generation funds will make the Balearic Islands more modern, fairer and greener, with a better future for all.”

President Armengol also revealed that the Balearic Islands have created a Ministry and a strategic office, specifically to manage the funds and approved regulations to expedite procedures.

She stressed that the projects are in line with the Government’s commitment to tourism quality, economic diversification, strengthening public services and sustainability.

"We will do this by betting on our strengths and creating new ones," she said.

President Armengol pointed out that the Government is committed to quality over quantity in the field of tourism.

“Hotel businessmen are already turning their attention to this because they understand the challenges ahead,” she said.

There are also plans to make other Sectors, such as the Nautical Industry more competitive.

"The pandemic has taught us that everything we had in place in the Balearic Islands; the commitment to quality and better public services is the way forward," she said.